It is with broken hearts that the family of David Repay announce his peaceful passing on April 22, 2020 hand in hand with his loving wife Candice, and with his family in his heart. Dave died just two days after his 67th birthday following a hard fought battle with cancer and complications subsequent to a stem cell transplant. Dave was born April 20, 1953 in Fort William, Ontario to proud parents Nick and Ann Repay,

and was the younger brother to Beverely Repay. Dave was so proud to call Bev his sister. The Repay family moved to Northwood in 1964 from Bernard Street, and it was there that he made many new friends including Larry McCollum, his close friend of 56 years. Larry could write a book describing the endless shenanigans that took place in the early days, and over the last few years they played pool regularly in Larry's pool room. Another Northwood area friend was Lyle Dunning who taught Dave to play guitar, something Dave became very passionate about. At age 14 Dave joined the band The Citizens which played at school and church dances. Dave often enjoyed recalling these times, and played guitar throughout the years. He played by ear

and really came alive when playing or listening to the blues. He especially enjoyed playing guitar with his grandson, Sawyer. In 1986 Dave and Candice purchased their home on Nipigon Avenue and were married the same year. They formed many strong friendships in the neighbourhood, and were very happy when Larry and his wife Denise moved just down the street. Dave and Candice were married for almost 35 years, and only loved each other more as the years passed. Their love was described as a shining example of what a marriage should be; it was such a loving match. They each knew no matter what came their way, that the other would always be there to be strong when one was weak, funny when one needed laughter, ready with a shoulder to cry on, and always available to really listen. The last few months Dave and Candice were all of these things to each other, and they supported each other to the very end. Dave loved his children Terri and Ryan. He had great times fishing with Ryan, watching him play hockey, sharing delicious BBQ meals with him, and visiting him in the Sault after his first grandson Wesley was born. Dave and Candice enjoyed annual visits to Cobourg, Ontario to visit Terri, son-in-law Steve, and grandchildren Sawyer and Foster. Card games, family home videos, jam sessions, day-trip excursions, and watching the boys' athletics filled each day. Sawyer considers grandpa his guitar mentor, and grandpa also taught him his secret BBQ skills. Foster learned how to ride a bike without his training wheels within an hour's time thanks to grandpa teaching and encouraging him! They both have fond memories of chase games with grandpa, and fishing on Surprise Lake with him in Thunder Bay. Terri and her dad had a precious daddy's little girl relationship, and they admired each other deeply. Dave and Steve had a special relationship of playful bantering, much like Archie Bunker and his son-in-law Meathead, yet also had meaningful conversations that further deepened their friendship. Steve's parents, John and Cheryl hosted fun and laughter filled backyard gatherings which were cherished by the whole family. Grandpa and Grandma also enjoyed annual visits from Wesley to Thunder Bay. Many hours were spent in the boat where there was fierce competition for the biggest, largest and most fish. The competition continued with many card and board games, and Wesley usually came away the winner. Grandpa always looked forward to the next visit with Wes, as the two of them shared a special bond. Dave and Candice also enjoyed their time spent with their granddaughter, Lily. Grandpa especially enjoyed sitting on the cuddle couch with Lily, talking about just about anything, and admiring grandpa's favourite tree. Lily and grandpa loved to fish and camp together, play games, visit Grandma Repay, and watch Ninja Warriors. They even shared their own special secret hug. Dave loved all of his grandchildren very much. They held a special place in his heart and made him so proud. Dave had a close relationship with his mom Ann, and enjoyed spending time with her. Whether it was helping her around her house, a trip to the local casino, or a combined shopping/gambling trip to Duluth and Hinckley, Dave, Mom and Candice shared many laughs and created some beautiful memories. The three were inseparable and loved each more than words can say. Dave and Candice also enjoyed trips to Mazitlan, Mexico to visit with her sister Valerie andbrother-in-law Walter. Family Christmases with Glenn, Lynda, Riley and Kelsey, Candice's brother's family, hold great memories. There were also trips to visit his sister Bev and her husband Dennis in Florida, where many great times were had as well as countless visits to their cabin on Surprise Lake. Other precious family memories include holiday dinners and birthday celebrations with Dave's niece Amy, her husband Jesse, and their children Nick, Kaleb, Keira, and Alli. Dave and Candice also recently enjoyed spending time with Lisa, Dave's niece and her partner Ted from Edmonton. The gluten free cinnamon buns were a hit and we had fun reconnecting with them both. Dave had several different careers throughout his lifetime, but the one he enjoyed the most was his final career, videography. He graduated from Confederation College's Broadcasting Television Production Program in 2008, with a Grade Point Average of 3.96 at the age of 55. Dave's dad would have been as proud of him as was the rest of the family! He began his own small business, Dave Repay Productions, and formed many lasting and valued relationships through his work. He filmed hundreds of music videos for families attending The Lakehead Festival of Music and Applauze Productions, giving families countless hours of memories. He was the music students' biggest cheerleader. He was also the videographer for Camp Quality Northwestern Ontario, an organization for children with cancer, and received his ten year certificate of appreciation as a volunteer there. He took great pride in creating an annual video

for the kids, their families, and volunteers showcasing the week's camp activities. One of his favourite projects there was creating a Thriller dance video that many of the kids and volunteers participated in. Dave's CQ family was very important to him, and he missed seeing everyone

once he retired a few years ago. After Dave retired, Dave and Candice fulfilled their dream of having a place to call their own at

Thunderbird Lodge on Lac Des Mille Lac, joining good friends Jerry and Sharon Walsh. Dave and Jerry spent countless hours fishing together, entering tournaments, and enjoying each other's company. With the help of Jerry and many of the other campers, they worked hard to set up their own little piece of heaven. During the last few months Dave and Candice often reminisced about the new friends they had met and the many happy times they shared there together. Dave was predeceased by his dad, Nick Repay in 2004. Dave missed him dearly and continued to cherish his memory. Dave is survived by his much loved mom Ann Repay, and by his loving wife Candice Repay. Also surviving him are his daughter Terri Barlow, her husband Steve, and his son Ryan Repay as well as his grandchildren Wesley, Sawyer, Foster and Lily. Surviving Dave also are his sister Beverely Larson, and her husband Dennis Stewart and many other family members and friends too numerous to list. Dave spent his final months facing cancer with a fierce determination. Those that cared for him during his illness met a funny, upbeat, and loving man that they say they will never forget. From day one of his treatment through to the end Dave was always ready with a thumbs up and a smile, as was evidenced in so many of the pictures taken during his final journey. Although his life was not near long enough, it was filled with love and laughter until the end. There are no words to express the gratitude that Dave, Candice, and family have for the exceptional and compassionate presence and care that he received throughout his illness and hospital stay. You became a part of his family. Thank you! In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Camp Quality Canada or Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Northern Cancer Fund in Dave's memory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Rest in peace now wonderful man; enjoy Fishing in the Sky with Dad, and save us all a seat in the boat.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store