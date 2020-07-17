1/1
David Richard Crowe
October 27, 1956 –
July 12, 2020

David Crowe of Calgary, AB, passed away from cancer on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the age of 63 years surrounded by family. David was a talented photographer and was passionate about the outdoors. The Rockies were his second home where he enjoyed hiking, cross- country skiing, biking and building trails. He was well respected as a telecommunications consultant and in his involvement with the Alberta Green Party, Rethinking AIDS and many other groups. David was a loving father to Aran (Kailey), Erica, and Julia Crowe. He is also survived by his former wife Jean Auger-Crowe, mother Joan Crowe, siblings, Michael and Anne Crowe (Ian Davis), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his father, Walter Crowe. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on David's obituary at www.MHFH.com. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made directly to the Salvation Army (www.donate.salvationarmy.ca) or your local food bank. In living memory of David Crowe, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area.



July 17, 2020
I remember David very well from our Hammarskjold High School days. I am so very sorry for your loss
Joanne Pouliot Dahl
Classmate
