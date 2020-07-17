October 27, 1956 –
July 12, 2020
David Crowe of Calgary, AB, passed away from cancer on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the age of 63 years surrounded by family. David was a talented photographer and was passionate about the outdoors. The Rockies were his second home where he enjoyed hiking, cross- country skiing, biking and building trails. He was well respected as a telecommunications consultant and in his involvement with the Alberta Green Party, Rethinking AIDS and many other groups. David was a loving father to Aran (Kailey), Erica, and Julia Crowe. He is also survived by his former wife Jean Auger-Crowe, mother Joan Crowe, siblings, Michael and Anne Crowe (Ian Davis), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. David was predeceased by his father, Walter Crowe. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on David's obituary at www.MHFH.com
. If friends so desire, memorial donations may be made directly to the Salvation Army (www.donate.salvationarmy.ca
) or your local food bank. In living memory of David Crowe, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area.