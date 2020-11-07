1/1
David Robert Logan Donaldson
The family is saddened by the loss of David Robert Logan Donaldson, who passed away suddenly at his home on November 4, 2020 at the age of 78. Logan, as he was called, was born in Portadown, Northern Ireland and immigrated to Canada with his family as a teenager. He spent his early adult years employed at the Times-Journal as a linotype operator and then at the Chronicle-Journal as a printer. He later changed careers and worked at two door companies and McKellar General Hospital. Upon retirement, he especially enjoyed being a cafeteria and playground supervisor at Hyde Park School and was adored by the children that he helped. He will be remembered as a kind man who could build nearly anything if he set his mind on it. He is survived by his wife, Karen Donaldson, his son, Logan Donaldson (Helen), daughter, Leanne Kirk (Bryan), his two sisters, Caryll Donaldson and Margaret McKessock (Don) and two grandchildren, Dalton and Bailey Lamoureux.

A private funeral service at graveside will be held in O'Connor Township.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
