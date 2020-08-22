1/1
David Roger Harju
It is with sadness that we announce David's passing at TBRHSC on August 16, 2020 at the age of 75 years.

David was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba on September 9, 1944 to Viljo and Dagmar Harju. The family would later move to Nolalu where David would attend school. After the passing of his father, the family moved to Current River.

David was a skilled musician and he enjoyed playing the accordion. He held various jobs in Thunder Bay, however, many illnesses would limit him.

He is predeceased by his father Viljo Harju and mother Dagmar Maki and survived by relatives in Finland and Canada.

Visitation for family and friends will be held in the chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at Riverside Cemetery presided by Rev. Robert Smith at 11:00 a.m.

If so desired, expressions of sympathy may be made to CMHA Clubhouse or Wesway.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 22, 2020.
