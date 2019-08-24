|
|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a cherished husband and father, David Rudolph Turrie, aged 79 years who passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of August 16th, 2019 with his loving wife Yvonne by his side. Born in Port Arthur April 5th, 1940 to parents Alma and Edward Turrie and was the 7th of 10 siblings. He grew up on the family farm in Pearl, ON where he loved to hunt and fish throughout the area. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Dave began his construction career at age 14 and became a lifelong member of the I.U.O.E Local 793 as a Heavy Equipment Operator and Supervisor on local construction projects and pipeline work across the country. He had a lifelong passion for singing, playing guitar, composing songs and entertaining others with his fantastic voice. He instilled a love of fishing, hunting and the outdoors with his two sons and he cherished his visits with his two granddaughters. Dave and Yvonne met each other in Cochrane, ON and were married for a wonderful 57 years. David is survived by his wife Yvonne, sons David Jr. And Darryl, grandchildren Rebecca and Katrina, brothers Ernie, Rodney (Freda), sisters Evelyn, Carol (Knud), Deirdre and numerous nieces and nephews. As per David's wishes, cremation has taken place. Respecting his wishes, there will not be a service or a Celebration of Life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Our loving memories of David will always be in our hearts.
Online condolences may be made through
www.nwfainc.com