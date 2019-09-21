Home

David Rydon Robb Obituary

Mr. David Rydon Robb age 70, passed away peacefully on September 19th, 2019.

David was born in Fort William, Ontario, on January 2nd, 1949, to parents John and Rose Robb.

He will be deeply missed by his spouse of 31 years, Louise Throupe, sons John and Jordie, and stepdaughter Gillian. Grandchildren Steven, Tyler, Archie, Emily and Ruby, and his sister Marilyn. David will also be missed by his many friends at The Fort William Country Club.

David retired from service as an officer of the Thunder Police in 2003.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice in Dave's honour. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

