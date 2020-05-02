16 For the Lord himself will come down from heaven, with a loud command, with the voice of the archangel and with the trumpet call of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first. 17 After that, we who are still alive and are left will be caught up together with them in the clouds to meet the Lord in the air. And so we will be with the Lord forever.
1 Thessalonians 4-16:17
It is with great sadness, the family of David John Tschirsch, announce his passing on the evening of April 23rd, 2020 at TBRHSC, due to complications from Covid-19.
David was born in Vancouver on December 15, 1967, later moving to Thunder Bay as a young boy with his family. After completing high school, David started working with his dad and brother building and renovating houses. After many years he decided to return to school and acquired his journeyman licence in carpentry. He was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners Local 1669 and was currently working at Lac Des Iles mines.
David and his wife Rhonda were best friends and soulmates, enjoying 24 years of marriage and three children. They were inseparable when Dave was home on his days off and were able to enjoy many family vacations with their children making memories they will now always have to cherish.
Dave was a devoted husband to his wife Rhonda and a proud and loving father to his children James, Jacob, and Emily as well as being grandfather to little David. He was a caring, strong, hard-working man and when he set his mind to do something he did not stop until he conquered it. Dave was a skilled carpenter and his craftsmanship can be seen in many family homes and especially in his family's home that he was continuously renovating.
He was an avid Maple Leafs and Oakland Raiders fan, and spent many hours over the years watching their games with family and friends, discussing, texting, arguing, and laughing about missed goals, lousy plays, and bad calls made by the referees.
David was predeceased by his father, Eric Perry with whom he shared a great love and respect, as well as his nephew, Ryan Bishop, and numerous other family members whom he was reunited with as he entered into heaven.
David will be missed immensely by his wife Rhonda, his children James, Jacob, and Emily, grandson David, his mother Lucy Perry, father in law Wayne, mother in law Donna (Bill), sisters Trudy (Don), Cathy (Dave), Debbie (Greg), Lisa (Joe), his brothers Kip (Norma), Rob, and John (Cherie), sister in law Cheryl (Garnet), Lori (Cliff), Karen (Ken), and brother in law Wayne (Jen), as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Rhonda and the rest of the family, would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff in the ICU at TBRHSC. We so appreciated the genuine care and compassion we heard in your voices with each phone call we made to you for updates. At that most difficult time, and under such unusual circumstances, the compassion we felt, along with our faith in God, made us feel such peace and reassurance that David was receiving the best care possible from a group of loving, caring, and dedicated professionals.
-Thank you
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on May 2, 2020.