It is with heavy hearts that the Wallace family announces the passing of their beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. On November 22, 2020, David Michael Wallace passed away after an incredibly long and brave battle with prostate cancer. He was known as a sailor, a pilot, a school bus driver, a rancher, a stationary engineer, a toastmaster, a truck driver, a navy cadet instructor... but to most people he was "Super Dave" because he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He thrived on reading and taking courses on everything. He loved his children and grandchildren with his entire body and soul, he told them constantly how proud he was of them. A devoted husband who celebrated 50 years of marriage to Ruth this past September. Never a complainer, he used the years he spent in Lakehead Manor to expand his knowledge by reading and found solace in praying for family, Lakehead Manor staff and his community. He leaves behind his wife Ruth Wallace, his son Andrew, his daughters Fiona (Ben) and Alison (Chris), his grandchildren Brie, Cole, Caden, Nevarra, Laiykn and Tommy, his siblings Susan (James), Penny (Bryan), Christine (Ed), Ian, Bruce and many other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his daughter, Sandra anne, daughter in-law, Debbie and others. He will be missed every day. Good night, God Bless Papa, we love you.



A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens. For live viewing of the Graveside Service, please visit www.livememorialservices.com/Home/ServiceDetail/8130



Wearing of masks or face coverings by everyone and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet is mandatory for those attending the services.





On line condolences at:

www.jenkens-funeral.ca