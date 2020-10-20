1/1
David Wayne Geurts
With great sadness, our family announces the passing of our dear father, brother and uncle. Dave passed away peacefully, called home by God just days after his mother's passing. It is comforting to know they are together. David was born in Atikokan on June 17th, 1958 the sixth child to Mary and Marcel. Dave spent a majority of his life in Atikokan where he enjoyed bowling, darts, baseball and basketball with his two children, family and friends. He gave his time as a youth bowling and baseball coach. Dave also enjoyed umpiring baseball games and aspired to be a major league umpire! He left high school in grade 11 to work at Sapawe Mill and remained there for close to 20 years. Dave eventually adventured off to Kenora and completed his grade 12; he was very proud of this accomplishment. Dave was also proud of his nearly 25 years sobriety and the many friends it brought to his life. He was always a traveler and enjoyed spontaneous visits with his children and grandchildren. Dave will be deeply missed by his children (Terri and Dale), grandchildren (Austin and Dylan), mother of his children Lynn, former partner Dora, and seven siblings (Joe, Dan, Rick, Sharon Morin, Marvin, Colleen Martin, Bernie). Funeral mass will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00 am CDST in Atikokan at St. Patrick's Church. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Blake's Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Kindly direct, in memoriam donations to the Canadian Mental Health Association or Alzheimer's Society of Thunder Bay.

In Dave's own words ...


Never give up ...
never give in!!

David Geurts will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 20, 2020.
