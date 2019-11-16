|
Sept. 8, 1947-Oct.31, 2019
The family of David Wojick, sadly announces his passing on October 31, 2019. Dave was a lifelong resident of Thunder Bay, a loving husband and father who enjoyed collecting hockey cards and comics. Through this, and also during his various jobs, he befriended many people along the way. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Brenda (nee Hubbard), and son Robert (Sherri). Dave was predeceased by his parents Lorraine and Wallace. Also by his brothers, Francis, Pete, Trevor, Pat, Gary and Clovis. The family wishes to thank the many health professionals who took care of Dave during his illness. As per Dave's wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held.