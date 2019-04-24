|
It is with deep sadness that the family of beloved Dawn Christine “Chrissy” Sullivan (nee Ratushniak) announce her sudden passing on April 19, 2019, with family by her side in Hamilton at the age of 52.
Chrissy was born on September 8th, 1966 and raised in Geraldton, Ontario. Chrissy lit up the room. When she smiled, the sun came out for everyone. You could not help but to smile too and be happy when she was around. From a young age, Chrissy had several gifts and one of them was helping people with special needs and exceptionalities. Fittingly she was a Student Support Professional working in the elementary school and most recently at Superior High. Her caring and nurturing nature allowed her to bond quickly and help students with life skills and curriculum effortlessly. She was always willing to lend a hand and always put the needs of others before herself.
Another gift she had was her creativity and talent. If you went to Christmas Craft Shows in the Thunder Bay area, you would see her welcoming smile behind the Chrissy's Crafts table where she was known for her beautiful quilting and personalized Christmas stockings. Her greatest joy was not solely her finished product, but was seeing the joy on peoples' faces for her work.
Chrissy will be sadly missed by her husband Tom Sullivan, daughter Tiffany, son Justin, parents Elgin and Bobbi Ratushniak, brother Curtis (Line) Ratushniak, sister Penny Ratushniak.
Chrissy was predeceased by sister Keri-Lee, grandparents Sophie and John Ratushniak and Roy and Kay Shaw, uncles Douglas Shaw and Ron Ratushniak, cousin baby Angela, parent-in-laws Alan and Eileen Sullivan and sister-in-law Alane Collins.
Funeral service for Chrissy will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Harbourview Funeral Centre, presided by Rev. Luigi Filippini of St. Anthony's Church. Visitation for family and friends will take place one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, should friends desire, donations to The Mark Preece Family House and/or the Trillium Gift of Life Network would be greatly appreciated.