Dawna Faith Baker, born December 29, 1945 in Thunder Bay Ontario, died peacefully in the Victoria General Hospital in Halifax Nova Scotia on February 13, 2019 with family present. Dawna graduated from Lakehead Teacher's College and upgraded her qualifications many times over her 33-year teaching career in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. She was a strong independent woman, almost always smiling, who loved to sew and knit donating hundreds of items to local churches, and delivered for “Meals on Wheels” during her retirement. Her favourite place in the world was the “camp” at Silver Beach in Thunder Bay. She will be remembered as a loving mother by her daughter Lindsay Burns and will be sorely missed by her brother Norm Horofker. Dawna was predeceased by her father William and mother Mildred Horofker of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.donaldkwalker.ca