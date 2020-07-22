Oct 19, 1960 – July 13, 2020



With broken hearts the family of Dean “The Fonz” Hamlin announce his unexpected passing. Dean was born in Port Arthur, and lived most of his life in Toronto until he moved to Thunder Bay 6 years ago to be with his family. Predeceased by his parents Sonya Mintenko, Fred Hamlin, step father Allan Mintenko and brother Randy Mintenko. He is survived by his sister Penny (Rick) Leveille, Shawn (Lanny) Mintenko, step- sister Linda Mattson, daughters Misty Hamlin and Harlee Beggs. Numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. And of course his dog Rocky! Cremation has taken place and due to covid restrictions there will be no service until a later date!