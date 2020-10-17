

December 21, 1938 –

October 10, 2020



It is with broken hearts that we the family announce the unexpected passing of our beautiful sister and Aunt Deanna at her residence, Hogarth Riverview Manor, at the age of 81 years. Deanna worked many years at Annett's House of Flare as a hair stylist. Deanna met the love of her life Norman Zulianello. They married August 5, 1961 and celebrated 9 years of a beautiful marriage, until his passing in 1970. Deanna left Thunder Bay and worked for Trans Canada Pipelines in Toronto. Deanna lived a very active and independent lifestyle with a large circle of friends. She loved to travel and enjoyed her casinos and golfing. After retirement Deanna returned to Thunder Bay to be closer to family and friends. Deanna is survived by her sister Pauline (Aldo), brothers Nick (Judy), Bill, Mike (Pat), Paul, Dennis (Marsha), brother-in-law Paul Peltola, sisters-in-law Diane Wanzuk and Margie Zulianello; aunts Phyllis Stokaluk and Katherine Manelick, also many cousins, nieces and nephews. Deanna was predeceased by her beloved husband Norman, mother and step-father Anne and George Wanzuk, father Nick Kryloychka, in-laws Pietro and Rosina Zulianello, brother George Wanzuk, sisters MaryAnn Peltola, Judy Biley (John), Barb Rahmer (Winston), sister-in-law Mary Wanzuk and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, nephews and nieces. There will be a private interment at St. Patrick's Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Msgr P. M. Stilla, v.g. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice, in Deanna's memory, would be appreciated.