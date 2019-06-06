|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Debbie (Arthur) Kucbel on May 30, 2019, at the age of 61 in her home in Neebing, Ontario. Debbie was born in Fort William, Ontario, on June 9, 1957. Debbie pursued a career with Lakehead University as a Computer Operator for 42 years. She loved spending her time with arts and crafts, as well as camping at Lac Des Milles Lac with friends and family. She also loved spending time with her grandkids. Debbie is survived by her partner of 32 years Mike Bingleman, her daughters Michelle Kucbel (Terry Delmo) and Vanessa Bingleman (Corey Letourneau), her brother Dale Arthur, (Kelly Godick) and brother-in-law Doug, (Trish), in-laws Brenda and Bob, as well as grandchildren Hope, Nathan, Alice, and Madison. She is also survived by her 3 step sisters, 3 step brothers, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor in Thunder Bay, Ontario on June 23, 2019 at the Westfort Prosvita Society, located at 721 Gore St. W, from 1pm till 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or to the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.