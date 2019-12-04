|
|
Ms. Debbie Lynn Beaucage, age 53 years, passed away peacefully on November 24th, 2019. Born on September 9th, 1966 in Port Arthur, ON. She enjoyed spending time with family, playing bingo and church. Debbie is survived by partner Mike, children Kevin, Justin (Monica), Ashley (Jacob); grandchildren Jordyn, Jesse, Liam, Rowan and brother Brian. Debbie was predeceased by her parents Ernest and Suzanne, brothers Terry and Raymond. Cremation has taken place and in keeping with Debbie's wishes, no service will be held.Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com