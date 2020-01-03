Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpler Times Cremation
332 N. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 3R2
807-623-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Debbie Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debbie Wallace

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debbie Wallace Obituary

Debbie Wallace (Koval) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Andrew, daughters Nevarra and Laikyn, her mother Lilly Koval, sisters Jolene (John), Jennifer (Lee), sisters-in-law Alison (Chris), Fiona (Ben), mother-in-law and father-in-law Ruth and David, also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Debbie was predeceased by her father Joseph Koval. As per Debbie's wishes there will be no service. Donations can be made to the Northern Cancer Fund or a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debbie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpler Times Cremation
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -