|
|
Debbie Wallace (Koval) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband Andrew, daughters Nevarra and Laikyn, her mother Lilly Koval, sisters Jolene (John), Jennifer (Lee), sisters-in-law Alison (Chris), Fiona (Ben), mother-in-law and father-in-law Ruth and David, also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Debbie was predeceased by her father Joseph Koval. As per Debbie's wishes there will be no service. Donations can be made to the Northern Cancer Fund or a charity of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com