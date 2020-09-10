Deborah Ann Eissner (Monteith), 63, resident of Thunder Bay, ON, passed away on 24 August 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.



She was born to parents James and Constance, on 01 April 1957 in Fort William, ON.



Deborah was a long time member of the Moose. She enjoyed playing darts, cribbage and going to bingo with her friends. She loved spending time with her friends and family especially her grandchildren, and will be truly missed by everyone who had the chance to know and love her.



Deborah will be greatly missed by her son Jason (Jenna), daughter Krystal (David), grandchildren Jordan, Destiny, Rory, Autumn, and Finnegan, brothers Dennis, Brian, Ron, Graeme and sister Cecilia.



She was preceded in death by her father James Monteith and mother Constance Monteith.



Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.





