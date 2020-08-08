

1954 – 2020



It is with deep sadness that the family of Debby Silvaggio (Beaney) announce her passing peacefully at her home with her family at her side on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, the day of her 48th wedding anniversary, at the age of 66 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.Debby lived a full life with her husband Pat Silvaggio and their 6 children, helping to run the family business and ensuring the Silvaggio household was always busy and fun! As her children grew and had their own families, Debby was always there for them and her grandchildren. She seemed to know exactly what you needed before you did and wouldn't hesitate to help – baking, endless meals of favourite foods, gifts, planning get togethers, baby showers, bridal showers, birthday parties, providing childcare, long walks, phone calls, homemade sweater blankets, Christmas decorating, planning games and activities for the kids - her gifts were thoughtfully planned, often homemade and were meant to make you feel special and loved. Her thoughtfulness did not stop with her children, but extended also to her siblings, parents, in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends and various charities. Debby was loving, kind, thoughtful, strong, smart, funny, loyal, charitable, fun, creative, a skilled crafter, hard working, sensitive, generous, spontaneous, honest, independent, a daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, friend and she filled all these roles with ease and grace.Predeceased by her Father Allan Beaney, Debby will be missed by her Mother Dorothy Beaney, her Husband Pat Silvaggio, her 6 children Laura (Marc), Peter (Ashley), Bridget (Mark), Andrew (Amy), Jesse (Chrissy), Dominic, 13 grandchildren Fox, Cole, Jacob, Isaac, Bentley, Julie, Henry, Emily, Levi, Izzy, Eli, Caden, Theo, her siblings David (Lorie), Jim, Lorri (Norman), Tom (Karen), her many brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, close friends and her dog, Charlotte.Our deepest thanks to the Doctors, Nurses, staff and family who assisted in Debby's care over the last seven weeks, including Dr. Mozzon at Fort William Family Health Team, the Staff at 1A at the TBRHSC (and Regional Cancer Care) and those who made it possible to for Debby to be lovingly cared for at home, including case manager Lynda Roussel at LHIN and the palliative care nurses.As requested, a private family celebration has taken place and no further funeral arrangements are being planned. Debby donated to many charities over the years, so if friends desire, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated.