Ms. Deborah Lorraine Gilbert, age 66, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph's Hospice on September 7, 2019. Survived by her Mother Geraldine Gilbert, siblings: Susan Harrison (Ron), Linda Hull (John), Bonnie Ossevorth (Garry), Colleen (Pebbles) Gilbert. She was predeceased by her father, Weldon Gilbert, and her brothers Richard Gilbert and Tommy Gilbert. As per Deborah's wishes, a private interment will take place and a Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at the Oliver Road Rec Centre from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday October 18. Deborah was a proud graduate of Lakehead University with an Honours Bachelor of Arts. She travelled to Europe in her early twenties, visiting several countries before settling in Spain where she lived for 11 years. She was self- employed as an English teacher in Spain and upon her return to Canada, she taught Spanish at the College before working in office administration. Deborah's passion was researching genealogy. She was the greatest of sleuths and members of her family all know their history because of her. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations to St. Joseph's Hospice or the Regional Cancer Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family.Online condolences
