Debbie passed away Aug.8, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospice after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Debbie was born and raised in Thunder Bay and attended Selkirk High School. She was predeceased by her parents Daniel and Virginia Markewich and Brother Terry Markewich. She is survived by Daughter Dawn (Dan) in B.C., Son Derek in Thunder Bay, Grandsons, Dio and Alex in B.C., brothers Randy and Jamie in Thunder Bay and numerous nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held at a later date.