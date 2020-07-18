1/1
Delina Grace Hay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

With sorrow the family of Delina Grace Hay announces her passing on July 13, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospice. Delina will be missed by her sons Gregor and Jeffrey Hay, two grandsons Aiden and Morgan Tera; her two sisters Janet (Neil) Lundberg and Joan Fraser. Other relatives Colin Hay and family; nieces Brenda and Beverly Green. Delina was predeceased by her husband Lorne Hay, her parents Gregor and Jessie Fraser, her brother-in-law Hugh Fraser. The family would like to sincerely thank the nursing staff on both 3N and 4N of St. Joesph's Hospital. Cremation has taken place. As per Del's wishes there will be no service. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Online condolences may
be made through
www.nwfainc.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Northwest Funeral Alternative

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved