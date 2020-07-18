With sorrow the family of Delina Grace Hay announces her passing on July 13, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospice. Delina will be missed by her sons Gregor and Jeffrey Hay, two grandsons Aiden and Morgan Tera; her two sisters Janet (Neil) Lundberg and Joan Fraser. Other relatives Colin Hay and family; nieces Brenda and Beverly Green. Delina was predeceased by her husband Lorne Hay, her parents Gregor and Jessie Fraser, her brother-in-law Hugh Fraser. The family would like to sincerely thank the nursing staff on both 3N and 4N of St. Joesph's Hospital. Cremation has taken place. As per Del's wishes there will be no service. Interment will take place at Sunset Memorial Gardens at a later date.



