Della Raye passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie, Ontario on November 4th, 2019, at the age of 80. Della was born in South Porcupine, Ontario on April 2nd, 1939. She was predeceased by her parents William T. (Red) Phillips and Norma F. Phillips and her husband Frank G. Draper. Beloved sister of Anne-Marie (John 1943-2017), Lloyd (Joanne) and Elizabeth (Neil). Loving Auntie of John, Sarah, Maggie, Allison, Lauren, Jessica, Mark, David, Leah, Kailey, Heidi, Robbie and Joey. Caring Great-Auntie to Benjamin, Anna, Noah, Hannah, Ezra, Aviva, Colton, Piper, Hudson, Scarlett, Henrik and Phillip.Messages of condolence may be forwarded through adamsfuneralhome.ca
She began her elementary teaching career in Timmins. She taught in several schools in Thunder Bay, and introduced the Teacher-Librarian role in an open concept library in her school. Passionate about education, she continued to teach and mentor student teachers at Lakehead University. Della was a dedicated educator and life-long learner who pursued several university degrees (B.A., B.Ed., B.S.W.). She was a lifetime member of her sorority, Ontario Preceptor Delta Mu Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. Della was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many capacities throughout her life. A Celebration of Della's Life will be held at the Adams Funeral Home at 445 St. Vincent Street, Barrie, Ontario on Saturday November 9th, 2019. Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation at 10:00am and service at 11:00 am. A luncheon reception will follow at 12:00 pm. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Royal Victoria Hospital Cancer-Palliative Care Unit.