Our Mom, Delores Ferreira passed away peacefully at Pioneer Ridge Saturday May 25th, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's with her family by her side. Delores was born on November 10, 1934 in Terceira Acores Portugal. She attended St. Peters Church religiously. Delores is survived by her daughter Vivelina (Jaoquim) Dias, her son Raymond (Odilia) Ferreira, and her youngest daughter Irene (Antonio) Sousa. She also had eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren that reside in Canada and USA. She was predeceased by her husband Francisco, her son in law Jaoquim and her granddaughter Suzy. Our family would like to thank the staff at Pioneer Ridge on Plaza 1 for the patience and endless compassion they showed our mother during her residency. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 when family and friends will gather for funeral Mass at 9:00 am at St. Peter's Church, celebrated by Rev. Joseph Arockiam. Interment will follow at St. Andrew's Cemetery. Prayers will be offered on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 7:00 pm in the Blake Funeral Chapel, with visitation an hour prior. If friends so desire, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Thunder Bay would be greatly appreciated.On-line Condolences
Delores Ferreira will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
