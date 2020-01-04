|
It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs. Delores Florance Nobis (Gaudette) announces her unexpected passing on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the age of 74, in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre. Born on June 11, 1945 to Tousaint and Alice Gaudette, Dolores met the love of her life Roger Nobis and they were wed on June 4, 1966 and started raising a family. A few years later they moved to Rocky Bay (MacDiarmid). There she worked at Kemp Fisheries and was a member of the Kilkenny School Board and was also a member of the Native Women's Association. Dolores was a kind, loving, caring person who enjoyed attending Pow Wows with family and playing Bingo. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren were her pride and joy. Delores is survived by five children – Debbie (Jim), Alice (Jean-Guy), Roger (Maryann), Cathleen (Bart) and Francine (Mark), by ten grandchildren – (Dana, Matthew, Thomas, Sarah), (Erica {Jeremiha}, Nick, Mark), (Alexander, Rachel, Raquel), (Alexandra), by sixteen great grandchildren – (Kyrstyn, Talbot, Danny), (Laumara), (Ayralyn), (Robin, Ian, MiaRose, Eric), (Saige, Sienna, Savanna), (Brayden, Emma, Kiera, Jared), (Kendall), (Hunter, Haylee) and one on the way, by her sister Doris (Jack), brothers-in-law – Junior and Louis (Blackie) and sister-in-law Rosanna (Jim). Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. Predeceased by her husband Roger Nobis, by her parents Tousaint and Alice Gaudette, by brothers – Joey, Charlie, Victor, Billy, by sisters – Margaret (Joe), Violet, Val (Leonard), June (Reg), Marie, Mary (Phil), Audrey (Bill). Resting at the home of her daughter Cathleen, 107 MacDonald Avenue, Rocky Bay First Nation, where friends may call after 6 P.M. on Saturday January 4, 2020. Prayers will be offered at the house on Sunday at 5 P.M. Funeral mass for Mrs. Dolores Nobis will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at the Rocky Bay Rec Centre with Father H. Augustynowicz officiating. Interment will follow at 2:30 P.M. at MountainView Cemetery, Thunder Bay where she will be laid to rest with her husband. There will then be a gathering held at UNIFOR Hall, 112 Gore Street, West. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.