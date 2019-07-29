|
|
In Loving Memory Of
DELPHA PRECIOUS
MERCADA QUARRELL
July 9, 1932 ~ July 29, 2015
Since you've gone first and
I remain
To walk the road alone,
I live in memory's garden dear
With happy days we've known.
I hear your voice, I see your smile
Though blindly I may grope
The memory of your helping hand
Still buoys me on with hope.
We've known so much
of happiness,
We've had our cup of joy
And memory is one gift of God
That death cannot destroy.
Since you've gone first and
I remain
One thing I would have you do
Walk slowly down that long,
long path
For I will follow you.
I want to know each step you take
That I may walk the same
For some day down that
lonely road
You'll hear me call your name.
~ Husband John & Family
* * * * *
Miss you Delpha
Miss you Delpha
There was only one Delpha
Never forgotten, never
John, husband of 59 years