It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Delwin James Henry Isaacs on Wednesday, November 06, 2019, who passed surrounded by Family. Dad was born in Port Arthur, September 8, 1939, however at a very young age his Mom, Dad and six siblings moved to Longlac to better their life with work opportunities. This became home for the next 77 years. Del left school at a young age and began working various construction jobs until he found a passion of owning/operating his own contracting business for Kimberly Clark for over 42 years. He and my mom chose to retire early so they could enjoy their home on the lake and take a dream vacation to Alaska, which they talked about regularly. Dad was never one to sit around as he could always find something to keep him busy. Whether it was puttering around the garage, going for a drive, working at the church, Longlac Historical Society or just spending time with his family, he was truly a happy man. For Del, as long as he was helping someone with something, he was content with how he spent his time. He leaves us with so many great memories and we are forever grateful to have had a loving husband, father and grandfather. Life will never be the same. He leaves his wife Betty of 57 years, son Sandy (Sue Lemieux), daughter Kellie (Mark Zysko), grandchildren Christopher and Erin and younger brother Richard (Eleanor) to celebrate his life. A special thank you to Roy and Debbie, close neighbours who were always there when they needed a helping hand. A memorial for family and friends will be Tuesday, November 12th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 207 Brodie Street South, Thunder Bay. Memorial donations can be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Del Isaacs.Online condolences
