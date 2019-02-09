|
Denis Julian Joseph Huard made his last humorous one-liner on January 3, 2019 at the age of 60 with family and friends close by his side. On April 18, 1958, Denis convinced the small town of Cochrane, ON to be his birthplace and later found himself considering Thunder Bay as his home. Denis is survived by his wife, Lorraine of 34 years, son Stephan, daughter Chantal (Sean), granddaughter Skye whom was his pride and joy. Denis would argue that he was the better looking of all children born to his mother Claire and father Herve, that being said, he leaves behind siblings Michael, Nicole (Ron), Ginette (Ed), Elise (June), Sylvie (Butch) and Garry. He was predeceased by his father Herve, father-in-law Larry and mother-in-law Carole. Denis has many nephews, nieces and close friends. Denis was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all. Although Denis enjoyed his 23 year career at McKellar Hospital and later with Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) he spent any face time at the camp with family and friends. While Denis lived a less-than-average life span, he did not live an average life. He traveled with his wife, when and where he wanted, told wildly inappropriate jokes and stories every chance he had, was a snappy dresser, a courageous dancer and loved nothing more than fishing. He also loved his truck or anything with a steering wheel as he entered retirement as a driver for Diamond Taxi. Family and friends were well aware of Denis' 25 year 5-Pin Bowling career, or the pride he took in coaching or umpiring The Little League Baseball, but most undeniably he was known to lend a hand wherever and whenever he was needed. A special thanks to the nurses and doctors at both St. Joseph's Hospice and TBRHSC for this loving care and support. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Sunday, February 17th at the Superior Bowladrome on Cumming St. His special sayings were “Suck it up Buttercup” and “Happy Wife, Happy Life”.I have lost my soul's
companion
A life linked with my own,
And day by day I miss him more
As I walk through life alone.