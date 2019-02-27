|
|
With heavy hearts we sadly announce the passing of our dear wife, mother, grandmother and sister Denise Aurore Laine on February 21, 2017 in London University Hospital with husband Gary and sister Paulette at her side. Denise was born on January 31, 1953 in Port Arthur Ontario to Herve and Elaine Arsenault. She attended school at Saint Bernard public and Hillcrest High schools. She worked for 30 years at Sears and as a PSW until retirement. In 1972 she married Carl Wikander. They raised two sons Chuck and Lee and enjoyed a happy life together until Carl's tragic passing. Denise greatly enjoyed listening to and making music, and sang in numerous country and western bands over the years. It was during her stint with Reino Kivisto's Smokey Island Band where she met Gary and they went on to make beautiful music together for 15 years. They married in 2007. Denise is survived by her husband Gary, son Lee, grandchildren Kassandra, Kole, Alex and Jimmy; sisters Paulette (Robert) Helesic, St. Catharines; Jackie Wolfe, Vancouver; Lorraine (Gary) Wikander, Dryden; and brother Roger (Angela) Arsenault. Numerous cousins and extended family members also survive. She was predeceased by her parents and son Chuck. The family at this time would to thank the medical and support staff at both Thunder Bay Regional and London University Hospital for the compassionate care they provided Denise during her final days of illness. Funeral services will be held at Corpus Christi Church 664 Red River Road on Saturday March 2, Father Victor De Gagne officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice will be appreciated.Come to Me who are weary and are carrying heavy burdens, and I will give you rest. (Mt 11:28)