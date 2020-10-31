1/1
Denise Joanne Brink
Ms. Denise Joanne Brink, age 65 years, passed away on October 27th, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer, at St. Joseph's Hospice. Denise was born September 28th, 1955 at Port Arthur General Hospital and attended Shuniah Public School and Lakeview High School. Her two pets, Thumper and Jack, she had for 30 years and her home were her main interests. The best times we had were taking motorcycle rides, making a huge pot of chili or stuffing peppers, enjoying the backyard and/or just watching TV together. Survived by partner Roman Daniw for 40 years; son Dylan, daughter Jennifer; grandchildren Madelyn, Julian, Ashley and Ada; brothers Jim, Allan (Carol), Rob (Linda), Ken; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents Helgi and Ada Brink. Thank you to Paramed Home Care and St. Joseph's 4th floor North nurses and doctors. A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery. Donations, if desired, to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society.

Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
