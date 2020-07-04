Mr. Dennis Albert Laprade, age 79 years, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his residence in Hogarth Riverview Manor, after a lengthy and courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia.



Denny was born on September 5, 1940 and was primarily raised by his father and his grandparents with his brother Tommy, at the Laprade Hotel, frequently accompanied by his cousins Billy, Buddy, Jimmy and Michael Kitching.



Dennis attended Port Arthur Technical School and after numerous jobs, settled down as a heavy machinery operator for the City of Port Arthur and the City of Thunder Bay Public Works for whom he worked for about 35 years. Denny primarily drove a sander in the winter and a street sweeper in the spring and summer.



On June 4, 1960, Denny married Janet Bold and they set out to have a family which consumed all of his time. Denny, as a child, teenager and adult, was most happy at the Laprade family camp on Lake Shebandowan. It was at this place that he enjoyed the peace and quiet and he would have the fish at his mercy more often than not. When his cousin Billy was not around.



Denny is lovingly remembered and missed by his son Rob (Dallas) of Burlington, Ontario, his daughter Cathy of Thunder Bay, and his son Doug (Pam) of Sault Ste Marie, Michigan. Also grieving Papa are his four grandchildren, Ryan and Kristen of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and Evan and Scott, of Burlington, Ontario.



Denny was predeceased by his mother in 1952, his father in 1970 and his wife Janet in December of 2017, after 57 years of marriage.



Our family would like to thank the wonderful and overworked staff and volunteers at Hogarth Riverview Manor, Seventh Floor, for the excellent care they provided for Dennis the last few years. We always knew you liked him and cared for him. Cremation has taken place and due to the Covid 19 crisis, a service and celebration of his life will take place in Thunder Bay at a later date when everyone can gather in comfort.

