Dennis passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2020 at the TBRHSC. He was born March 30, 1946 in Toronto and has been a resident of Thunder Bay for many years. Dennis is the son of Walter and Jeanne (n. Osborne) Eeles; both of whom predeceased him. He worked for many years in the optical lab at KW Optical and most recently part-time at Jenkens Funeral Home. Goodbye Daddy
He was passionate about his car, home and yard and cared for them meticulously. His furry friends (cat, dogs and earlier horse) were special and he talked about them often. He was a loyal friend and a tireless volunteer at AIDS Thunder Bay (now Elevate NWO) where he served as chair of the board for many years. He fondly remembered the line dance group he belonged to.
Dennis is survived by his spouse Carl (Triskle), son Michael (Danielle), daughter Sarah (Joe) Di Tomaso, grandchildren Alexa and Joshua Di Tomaso, Austin Eeles, brother Ken (Lynda), sister Susan, nephews Paul (Corinna) and Wayne (David) Eeles, great nephew Brandon Eeles, his uncle Jack (Yvonne), numerous cousins and good friends.
A visitation for Dennis will be held at the Jenkens Funeral Home on Thursday, February 27 from 7 - 9 p.m. with entombment of his ashes following a come and go reception at his home early in the summer. In lieu of flowers donations to Elevate NWO or a charity of your choice would be appreciated.
I'm daddy's little princess
Forever I will be
Even though he had to go
He's looking down on me
I'll miss his silly ways
I'll miss his cologne smell
His warm daddy hugs
Oh the stories I could tell
He loved me unconditionally
Through good times and through bad
He could always make me laugh
Even when I was sad
My yellow rose tattoo
Was always for my dad
It has a lot of meaning
His name is what I'll add
The pain will never go away
A hole left there will be
My memories I will cherish
Of daddy here with me
My tears won't stop coming
I'm trying to be strong
But when I look around
I remember he is gone
This is the hardest thing
In life I've ever done
My brother is beside me
He's always number one
Together we can make it
Through laughter and through tears
Dad's in a better place now
And we are both still here
You can say that this is life
That it all comes to an end
I know it is the truth
But the heart is hard to mend
I'm daddy's little princess
My brother's number one
We miss you so much daddy
Love your daughter and your son
