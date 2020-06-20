Dennis worked briefly at Great West Timber, Weldwood of Canada and CN rail. In November of 1980, he found his calling when he began his career with the Thunder Bay Port Authority (formerly known as the Thunder Bay Harbour Commission). Dennis was the longest serving Maintenance Department employee of the Port Authority and was recently the Port Facility Security officer attending foreign vessels discharging their cargoes at Keefer Terminal. Dennis is survived by his wife of 38 years, Kate and son Tanner. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Dennis was predeceased by his mother, Marguerite Allen and father, Dennis Allen Sr., as well as other family members. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family burial will be held at this time. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Many thanks to Dr Stewart Kennedy, Calvin Pellitier (NP), RN Madison and RPN Amanda for their genuine and compassionate care. Thanks also to the nurses and staff of the TBRHSC Cancer Centre. Should friends so desire, donations to the Thunder Bay District Human Society or the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Jun. 20, 2020.