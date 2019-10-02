|
Mr. Dennis Carson Gollinger, age 84, of Thunder Bay, passed away the day after a fall, in Thunder Bay Regional Hospital on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Born in Lac Vert, Saskatchewan, Dennis moved to Port Arthur in 1938 with his father Carson, and mother Edna. A federal employee with Canada Post, Dennis was an avid reader, bicyclist, golfer, lover of good wines and world traveller. He loved to eat out, and continued to do this on a daily basis at his favourite restaurants until his passing. Dennis could be seen often at one of the public libraries where he would read the daily paper, and choose a book. He read the Globe and Mail for years until they stopped sending it to Thunder Bay, and was well informed on current events and politics. He had a great sense of humour, and often regaled his guests with stories from the past, his travels, or his work. Dennis also loved poetry, and was a devoted cat sitter for Sable and Sasha. He had a big heart, and was sensitive to other's troubles. Dennis suffered with increasingly sever hearing loss, and had just ordered hearing aids to be fitted the week following his death.
Dennis never married, but spent over 35 wonderful years as a daily companion to the love of his life, Sadie Young, a widow, travelling together to many different countries and Canadian locals, attending the Heritage Club for retired postal workers, walking, gardening, going dancing, or just out for coffee. Dennis kept diaries of their travels, and took many pictures which he recorded on slides.
Dennis is survived by his cousins Ken Gallinger (Rhonda) Bob Gallinger (Dorothy), other cousins in Vermillion Bay and BC, his very good friend, Al Olson (Penny) of Port Coquitlam, Sadie's family, and his friend Margaret. He was predeceased by his mother Edna and father Carson, his grandparents, aunts and uncles, Jolene Gallinger, and Sadie.
As per Dennis's wishes, cremation has taken place. Internment will take place at Riverside Cemetery, where his ashes will be buried with his parents at 4:00 on Friday, October 4th, followed by a gathering at Nancy's house. Friends can meet at the Oliver Road entrance to the graveyard at 3:45. If so desired, a donation to the TBRHSC (ICU), the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, or the Thunder Bay Humane Society would be appreciated.
Thanks To Dr. Roy and the nurses in ICU, for their kind concern and understanding; also to Dr. Robrock, Dr. Davies, and Dr. Francis for their care over the years.