Elliott Funeral Home
175 Railway St.
Nipigon, ON P0T 2J0
807-887-2919
Dennis Demers

Dennis Demers Obituary

Dennis Daniel Demers, 51 years, of Red Rock/Nipigon, Ontario, passed away peacefully in his sleep, with his brother by his side, at Devious Lake, after a beautiful day of fishing with his brother Barry on July 1, 2019. Dennis was born in Nipigon and raised in Red Rock. He lived life to the fullest, was the kindest, sweetest, big hearted person you would ever meet. Unfortunately, at the young age of fourty-four, July 21, 2012, he endured a horrible accident which changed his life. Dennis suffered for seven years and is now no longer suffering. Dennis is survived by his son Devon Joseph Demers, his mother Shelley Anne Pillipow and step-father Eugene, his father Denis Jack Demers and step-mother Freda, his eldest brother Barry Richard Demers, his brother David Wayne Demers and sister-in-law Nikki, his sister Karon Anne Wright and brother-in-law Rodney Wright, by eight nieces and nephews. We will honour Dennis's life on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Mass will be offered at 11 A.M. at St. Hilary's Church in Red Rock by Father H. Augustynowicz followed by a Celebration of Life at the Red Rock Inn with friends and family. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.

