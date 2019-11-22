|
|
t is with a heavy heart that we announce that Dennis Edwards passed away unexpectedly Monday November 18, 2019 at the age of 82 years.My Wife
Dennis was predeceased by his wife Maud in March of 2015. Dennis is survived by his son, Shane (wife Cindy) Edwards and his daughter Lesley Armitage (husband Miles) and three grandchildren, Adam Armitage, Beth (husband Robin) Delamorandiere and Jarod Edwards.
A special thank you goes out to the staff at Pioneer Ridge for the exceptional care and love they showed our father.
You'll wait no longer, I'm finally here
Together again forever; we are one for all eternity
We will walk hand in hand
And watch our children below
Always in their hearts; ensuring, they are never alone.
As per Dennis's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service.
Deeply Loved, Forever Missed, Always Remembered.