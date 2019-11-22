Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Edwards

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Edwards Obituary

t is with a heavy heart that we announce that Dennis Edwards passed away unexpectedly Monday November 18, 2019 at the age of 82 years.

Dennis was predeceased by his wife Maud in March of 2015. Dennis is survived by his son, Shane (wife Cindy) Edwards and his daughter Lesley Armitage (husband Miles) and three grandchildren, Adam Armitage, Beth (husband Robin) Delamorandiere and Jarod Edwards.

A special thank you goes out to the staff at Pioneer Ridge for the exceptional care and love they showed our father.

My Wife

You'll wait no longer, I'm finally here
Together again forever; we are one for all eternity
We will walk hand in hand
And watch our children below
Always in their hearts; ensuring, they are never alone.

As per Dennis's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no service.

Deeply Loved, Forever Missed, Always Remembered.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -