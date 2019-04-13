|
Dennis James Fonso, (alias Foxy), age 68, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at the TBRHSC after losing his battle with cancer. Dennis was born in Thunder Bay, Nov. 5, 1950, to Louis and Marion (nee Baccarri) Fonso. After graduating from Hammerskjold High school, he went on to complete courses at Confederation College and then entered into the workforce as an iron worker and labourer. Dennis met his wife, Michele Fitzmaurice when they worked together on the Trans Canada pipeline. Their work relationship blossomed into a romance that led to 32 years of marriage and a beautiful daughter, Meghan (Dennis's mini me and side kick).In his latter years, he worked at Abitibi Paper Mill until his retirement. Together with his family, Dennis loved going on road trips, camping, music concerts and spending time with friends and family. Life was good for Dennis when he was sitting in his backyard, listening to music while drinking his homemade wine and cooking steak on the bbq. Dennis liked all things sports. Going to sporting events, watching sports on tv, participating in sports pools. He played fastball in his younger years and bragged he had a black belt in Karate, although the belt has never been seen. That was Dennis. When not doing any of the above, he coached baseball for Special Olympics and truly made a difference in the lives of the athletes. If somebody or something was missed in this obituary, I'm truly sorry (Michele). Catching the essence of Dennis, was a feat. He was truly loved by all who knew him. Dennis will be missed by Michele (wife), Meghan (daughter), Diane Sten (sister), David Fonso (brother), Edward Fitzmaurice (father-in-law and family) and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends Predeceased by Louis and Marion Fonso (parents), Leo Sten (brother-in-law), Barbara Fonso (sister-in-law) and Margaret Fitzmaurice (mother-in-law). Funeral services will be held on Tues., April 16, 2019, at 10:30 am in Corpus Christi R.C. Church, 664 Red River Rd.,Thunder Bay, with the Rev. Victor DeGagne officiating. Visitation will be at 9:30 am, 1 hr. prior to mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dennis's name to a charity of choice. A special thanks for all their help goes out to Dr Laferriere, Dr Anthes, Counsellor Heather Neilson-Clayton, their assistants and the nurses on A1, diagnostics and medical library.On-line condolences
