Mr. Dennis Legros, age 76 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away unexpectedly at TBRHSC on February 17th, 2019. He was born February 9th, 1943 in Sioux Lookout, ON. He was employed by Great West Timber and OLMA as a Lumber Inspector. He was predeceased by parents Philibert and Kerrie Legros, brother Rudy Legros and sister Corrine Paquin. He is survived by wife Della Legros, daughter Michelle (David) Tremonti, son Dan Legros, grandchildren Xavier and Chloe Tremonti, brother Ken (Gail) Legros, sister Cookie (Stony) Holm, brothers-in-law: Lou Paquin, Doug (Mickey) Dyck and Donald (Laura) Dyck and many nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held Friday, February 22nd, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Margaret's Church, Clayte St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Autism Ontario, Thunder Bay Chapter.Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com