Mr. Dennis Lloyd Kaukinen, age 69 years, passed away peacefully on January 18, 2020, in St. Joseph's Hospice Unit. With his family close beside him, a recording of Sarah's piano music played softly in the background, Dennis breathed his last breath and walked into the arms of Jesus. Our hearts are truly broken and sad today, but we take comfort knowing he is no longer in pain.
The family would like to thank the nurses from St. Elizabeth Healthcare, especially Ashley and Carolynne, the staff at St. Joseph's Hospice, as well as the doctors and staff at the Cancer Clinic at TBRHSC, especially Dr. Faghih and Dr. Simpson. Also thanks to Dr. Kennedy for the many years of care he provided to Dennis.
Dennis was a carpenter and joiner by trade. His last great accomplishment was building the camp at Mark's Lake. Many memories were made throughout the years spending time with friends and family at the camp; his greatest joy was watching his “babies” run and play at camp, especially driving the boat with the kids in tow. You'd know it was a really hot day when he put his lawn chair in the lake and sat with his feet in the water, watching the kids play.
Born June 18th, 1950 in Port Arthur, Dennis spent his early years living with his parents at Mokomen's Corner, where his parents ran the general store. Many heard the stories of Dennis stealing candy bars and hiding them under his pillow, while his dad pretended not to notice. Later, they moved to the city to the family home on John Street where he lived for most of his life.
Dennis will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Shirley; daughter Sarah (Katie); sons Daniel (Crystal), Jason (Nicole), Adam, Jeffrey, and Gregory; grandchildren Isaac, Addison, Eden, Hannah, Nora, Jacob, and Tamsyn; and many other relatives in Canada and the United States.
Dennis was predeceased by parents Jean (nee Williamson) and Eino Kaukinen; sisters Joan and Marilyn (Dave); and numerous aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to the or Canadian Diabetes Association.