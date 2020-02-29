Home

Dennis Orr

Dennis Orr Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dennis Orr, age 81, on February 27, 2020, with his loving wife Marlene by his side. Dennis was a family man with a kind and gentle nature. He had a true passion for life and loved hunting, fishing and camping especially when shared with his family or close friends. Dennis retired from Manitoba Pool as a Grain Handler Supervisor after 36+ years of service. Dennis loved his work, loved the city of Thunder Bay and loved the outdoors. Many hours were spent exploring the back roads and area surrounding the city. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving wife Marlene of 36 years, son Paddy (Paula), Stanley (Jerry-Lynn), Garry (Tricia), Bobby, Evelyn (Corey), sisters Linda (Graham) and Susan and eleven beautiful and loving grandchildren. Dennis is predeceased by his first wife Patsy Jane (Blight), mother Irene Orr, father Stanley Orr and brother Wayne Orr. Cremation has taken place according to Dennis' wishes, no funeral services will be held. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 1-4 pm at the family home, 61 Margaret St. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation are appreciated.

