Come out to the Celebration of Life in honour of Dennis Tinsley on June 30th from 12 to 6pm. It will be held at ORR's Store (Orr's place) up Highway 527, Spruce River Road heading towards Armstrong! Everyone is welcome!! My father wanted a big party with food, drinks, Hawaiian themed and kid-friendly. He said he didn't want anyone wearing black so please wear something colourful!! We would love you to come and join us in sharing some memories by the bonfire. We are also asking if you have any pictures or stories you would like to give to us we are making a memory book of my father's life. Thank you and we hope to see you all out there.

