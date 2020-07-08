It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the death of Derek McNabb aged 73. Derek was born in Vancouver, and spent his childhood in Michigan and Ohio. After moving to Fort William with his family he attended Westgate High School and Lakehead University. He taught math at Hillcrest, and math and computers at Selkirk and Westgate.

He is survived by his wife Susan, his daughter Keri (Mike Nigro) and her mother Monika, by his siblings Gay Brill (Ray), Claudia McNabb (Doug Kuusela), and Stuart (Nancy). Also left to mourn is his mother-in-law Betty Shubaly, his sisters-in-law Jodi Lewicki, Betsy Henderson (Mike), Barbara Precoma (Gino), Patti Shubaly, and special niece Laina Akervall. He is also survived by his much loved nieces and nephews Tyson McNally, Laura Lewicki, Robbie and Nicholas Precoma, Elizabeth Noel, Sean Latta, Paula Tully, Sue Whittaker, Eric, Matt and Jim Brill, and Tyler and Brady McNabb. He was predeceased by his parents Vivian and Douglas McNabb, his nephew Morgan Latta, and his father-in-law Tommy Shubaly. Derek was the go to guy in our family, always there for all of us. Claudia called him her guru. Even though he was physically unable to help in his last few months, he designed a beautiful stair case for Tyson's home, helped Keri figure out her lawn mower and weed eater problems, and worked on plans for a home renovation project. Derek had a great love for animals and spent his retirement years at home in Lappe surrounded by his many rescues. He died at home with them by his side. I would like to thank Dr. Bukovy (Michelle and Patty) and Dr. Lai for the care and compassion over the years. Thank you to the paramedics, the OPP, and Northwest Funeral Alternative for your help and kindness. A special thank you to Arnold and Barb Ostrowski. Cremation has taken place, no service will be held. If friends so desire donations can be made to" Our Hearts at Home Cardiovascular Campaign" or to a local animal rescue.





Rest in peace Derek