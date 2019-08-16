|
It's with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Derric Drawson on August 10th, 2019, at the age of 64 years old. Derric will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 41 years, Terri and his children Tyler (Alex) and Danielle (Paul), granddaughters Margaux and Charlotte. Also survived by his brother Blair (Catherine), brother in law Gerry (Diane). Derric retired after 30 years of service as a Thunder Bay Police Officer and enjoyed 8 wonderful years of retirement, "every day is Saturday". He was most happy at Northern Light Lake surrounded by family and friends spending time on the lake enjoying his true passion of fishing. Derric was a proud father and grandfather who lived for his family and bled blue as an avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He will be tremendously missed. A celebration of life will be held in the memory of Derric on Monday August 19th at 12:30 - 4:00 at the DaVinci Centre with words of tribute beginning at 1:30. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Derric to Boots on the Ground, a support program for first responders, a cause very important to Derric.On-line Condolences
Derric Drawson will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
