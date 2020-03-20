Home

Sargent & Son
21 N. Court St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4T4
807-345-5351
Desmond Moonias Obituary

In loving of memory of Desmond Moonias, age 28 years who passed away on March 12, 2020. Desmond will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Deidra Chapais, mother Sandra Ach (Perry Baskatawang), father late Bob Moonias, his siblings Sage Moonias (niece Cieyannah), Alyssa (nephews Xabier and JR), Kayla (nephews Colton and Callum), Dwayne (Shannon) (niece Vivianne and nephew Joseph), step siblings Trisha, Felicia and Dylan, his grandparents Stanley and Veronica Coaster, great-grandma Christine Ach, aunts Jackie, Joanne, Rachel and Lisa, Auntie Wendy and children Bryan, Noah, Jessica and the late Darian, and uncle the late Chris Coaster.

www.sargentandson.com
