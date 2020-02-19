|
It is with great sadness that the family of Delvin Casey announce his passing. Delvin, age 74 years, resident of Thunder Bay, passed away on February 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Del was born in Fort William on May 21, 1945 to Patrick and Ida (Johnson) Casey. Delvin is survived by his sister Patricia (Ray) Johnson, brothers Dennis (Marilyn), and Gerry (Marjorie) Casey, son Kenny (Sheri) Casey, daughters Jennifer (Dave) Schmidt, Robyn (Nathan) Gallant, Shannon (Thomas) Whately and Laura (Brian Ludwigsen) Casey, many loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and life-long friends. Del was a loving father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Del attended Vickers Heights, Hyde Park, and Kingsway Public Schools as a child. He then went to Selkirk High School before working for the Department of Transportation as a surveyor. Del was later transferred to the Department of Health and worked for the Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital for many years. He worked briefly at MacMillan Bloedel Ltd. in between his years at the LPH, and eventually transferred to Franklin Manor, where he retired in 2005. Del was a great man. He was a father to five children, but a father figure to many more. He was a fishing buddy, dart throwing pal and a great neighbour to many. Del felt most at home in the wilderness of Northwestern Ontario where he truly spent the bulk of his time. Even at a young age, Del could be seen hiking from the city out to Kakabeka and beyond to his many fishing holes. Del handed down his love for the outdoors to his children and grandchildren, and has taken each one of them on many adventures. Delvin was an amazing storyteller, especially when sitting around a campfire. If you were ever lucky enough to hear one of his stories, you would know that he lived a very fulfilled life, full of many experiences. Del was always the life of the party. The absence he leaves is immeasurable. He will be greatly missed and thought of often. A celebration of life will be held at 1pm - 4pm, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Loyal Order Moose Hall (upper level), 317 May Street South. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to have a tree planted in his name through alivingtribute.ca A golden heart
stopped beating
Hard working hands at rest,
It broke our hearts
to see you go
Seems like they always
take the best.
They say that memories
are golden
Well maybe that is true,
But we never
wanted memories
We only wanted you.
Your life was
love and labour
Your love
for your family true,
You did your best
for all of us
We will always
remember you.
