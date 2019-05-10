|
Devon Elizabeth MacKinnon Ottertail has flown across the river into the warm embrace of her father on May 3, 2019 and sits around the campfire under the watchful eye of the Creator.Condolences may be
Devon is survived by her daughter Emily, mother Danalyn MacKinnon, brother Everett Dylan, grandmother Margarette as well as many relatives in Dryden, Lac Lacroix First Nation and Thunder Bay.
A Traditional Service will be held Friday, May 10th at 11:00 a.m. in the Centre in Dryden. Interment will follow in the Dryden Cemetery. Her life will also be celebrated Sunday, June 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at the Nook Restaurant, 271 Bay St. Thunder Bay
If friends desire donations may be made to Thunder Bay Shelter House online or through the Stevens Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 412, Dryden ON P8N 2Z1.
