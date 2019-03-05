|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather Dezso Nagy. Born in Budapest, Hungary on December 24, 1932 to Gabor and Julianna Nagy, eldest brother to Gabor (predeceased) and Karoly.
Dezso emigrated to Canada in 1956, settling in Port Arthur and this is where he met the love of his life Elisabeth Sauer, whom he wed May 23, 1959 and raised their children Robert and Zelda. He retired from the MTO where he started on the survey crew and worked his way up to a civil technologist in road design. His passions were his family, church, photography, collecting stamps, and any new fad that came along that interested him but most of all he enjoyed to eat the countless delicious meals and baking prepared by mom. Dad was not much of an outdoorsman but he introduced and joined us in fishing and many outdoor sports and activities. He was a gentle, soft spoken man with a kind heart and will be missed by all who knew him. Dezso is survived by his loving wife Elisabeth, son Robert (Marlys), daughter Zelda (Elvin), granddaughters Amanda, Jennifer, Samantha and Jessica, great-grandsons Blake and Kaleb, brother Karoly (Rose) and extended family here in Canada and Hungary.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., on March 9, 2019, at the New Apostolic Church, corner of Rockwood Avenue and Van Norman Street, Thunder Bay, officiated by Reverend Todd Kennedy, with a luncheon reception to follow. Private interment at Sunset Memorial to take place March 11, 2019. A special thank you to Dr. Brown, Dr. Kolobov, Dr. Skunta and all the caring and compassionate staff at the TCU and Hogarth Riverview Manor 2S for the loving care you provided to Dezso. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Parkinson's Society or any charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
