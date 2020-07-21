Peacefully, with family by her side, at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Friday, July 17, 2020 in her 71st year. Dian of Cambridge, beloved wife of David. Loving mom of Bradley and his partner Beth of Paisley, and Traci Gignac and her husband Gary of Cambridge. Proud grandmother of Andrew and Emmett Harris, and Jeremy and Reggie Gignac. Dear sister of Bonnie McLaren and her husband Jim of Midland, Wayne Thede and his wife Shirley of Port Elgin, Terri Thede of Waterloo, and sister-in-law of Gail Vines. Dian will be sadly missed by her dear friend Dee, daughter-in-law Jennifer Harris and by her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Jack and June Thede (nee Subject) and by her brother Brian Thede.



The family would like to thank the Nursing staff on the fourth floor B at the Cambridge Memorial Hospital.



Friends will be received on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 from 7-9pm at the T.A. Brown Funeral Home, 510 Mill Street, Port Elgin, 519-832-2222. A funeral service for Dian will be live streamed on the Brown Family Funeral Home facebook page and on T.A. Brown Funeral Home's website on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 11:00am. Family and friends wishing to view the funeral service may do so on facebook @BrownFamilyFH or in the service details below. Please follow Brown Family Funeral Homes on facebook to share your messages of condolence and memories of Dian with her family.



Memorial donations to the Cambridge Memorial Hospital Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society for Breast Cancer research would be appreciated by the family.



Memorial online at

www.tabrownfuneralhome.com