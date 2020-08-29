Mrs. Diana Gail Collett, age 82 years, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family. Gail was born in Guelph, Ontario on May 12, 1938, the daughter of William and Clarice King. She grew up in Georgetown, Ontario before moving to Guelph to train at the Guelph General Hospital. As a Registered Nurse Gail worked at Humber Memorial Hospital and later at Georgetown General Hospital. A talented artist, she enjoyed painting with oils and water colours and during her time in Florida learned the art of painting with acrylics. Gail owned and operated Craft Shops in both Georgetown and Meadowvale and taught painting. She met the love of her life Bob Collett while living in Georgetown and the two were married on December 5, 1959. Together they raised 4 children and Gail was a dedicated mother to her two sons and two daughters. Their marriage saw them living in Georgetown, Merritt Island, Florida, and Port Elgin. She and Bob were very active in the communities where they lived and as President of the Kinettes in Georgetown, Gail helped with the petition to build the retirement home Kin Court. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by her husband Robert, children Philip (Liana) Collett, Paul Collett, Diana (Deanna) Hannaford-Wilcox and Lesley Collett, grandchildren: Emma, Samantha, Sylvia, Jessica, Kristine, Scott, Taylor and Kennedy as well as by nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister Elizabeth. A virtual Celebration of Gail's life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated.





On-line condolences

may be made at

www.sargentandson.com