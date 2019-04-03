|
DAMPIER
Diana J. Dampier, 71 years, of Rocky Bay First Nation passed away suddenly at her residence, Friday March 29, 2019. Diana enjoyed her volunteer years on the Christmas Cheer Committee. During her working years she began as the welfare administrator for the Rocky Bay Band, changing her role to the financial administrator for 39 years until her retirement. Her main interests were her family and her home. She enjoyed collecting Humming Bird Souvenirs of all shapes and sizes. She enjoyed gardening. She had a love for music especially when she sang and played her guitar. Diana is predeceased by her parents Thomas and Alice Dampier, her brother John of B.C. and her sister Conchy of Rocky Bay, by her beloved grandson Jordan Scott Hardy and by her first love Frank Hardy Sr. She is survived by her son Tunny (Frank Jr.) Pegs Lynch, grandson Jason Hardy, by three great grandchildren Tymara, Mylie and Jason Jr. by one brother Tom Dampier of Thunder Bay and one sister Holly (Ed) Piwowarski of Surrey, B.C. also by numerous nieces and nephews. Diana is also survived by her longtime partner Joseph Nani of Rocky Bay First Nation. According to her wishes cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at the Rocky Bay First Nation Community Centre on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Father H. Augustynowicz officiating. A lunch will follow at the community centre. If friends so desire donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Research Fund. Arrangements are in the care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon.